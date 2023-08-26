At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed on Friday in a crowd stampede at a stadium in Madagascar’s capital Antananarivo, according to the Red Cross and a local member of parliament.

“So far 13 people have been killed and 107 injured,” said opposition MP Hanitra Razafimanantsoa on a local radio station.

The Red Cross, who were on the scene, added: “We don’t yet have the final list. Seven minors died.”

The prime minister of the Indian Ocean nation Christian Ntsay had initially put the toll at “12 dead and some 80 injured”.