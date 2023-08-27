Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has won a second term in office, the country’s electoral commission confirmed on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa wins second term, electoral commission confirms
- Mnangagwa, who took over from Robert Mugabe after a 2017 army coup, was widely expected to secure re-election. He won more than 52 per cent of the vote
- His main challenger, Nelson Chamisa who leads the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party, secured 44 per cent of the vote
