Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has won a second term in office, the country’s electoral commission confirmed on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa wins second term, electoral commission confirms

  • Mnangagwa, who took over from Robert Mugabe after a 2017 army coup, was widely expected to secure re-election. He won more than 52 per cent of the vote
  • His main challenger, Nelson Chamisa who leads the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party, secured 44 per cent of the vote

Reuters
Updated: 6:20am, 27 Aug, 2023

