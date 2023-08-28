Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa in Harare, Zimbabwe on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Zimbabwe opposition claims victory, contesting president’s re-election
- President Emmerson Mnangagwa won a second term with 52.6 per cent of the ballots against 44 per cent for his main challenger, Nelson Chamisa
- On Sunday Chamisa said: ‘We have won this election. We are the leaders. We are even surprised why Mnangagwa has been declared a leader’
