Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa in Harare, Zimbabwe on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Zimbabwe opposition claims victory, contesting president’s re-election

  • President Emmerson Mnangagwa won a second term with 52.6 per cent of the ballots against 44 per cent for his main challenger, Nelson Chamisa
  • On Sunday Chamisa said: ‘We have won this election. We are the leaders. We are even surprised why Mnangagwa has been declared a leader’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:46am, 28 Aug, 2023

