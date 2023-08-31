At least 52 people died when a fire ripped through a five-storey building in Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, emergency services said Thursday.

Emergency Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said another 43 people were injured in the blaze that broke out in the predawn hours. He said the death toll might still increase.

A search and recovery operation was under way and firefighters were moving through the building, Mulaudzi said. The team had pulled 52 bodies out so far, he said, adding that more people might be trapped inside.

At least one child was among the dead, Mulaudzi said.

Firefighters at the scene. Photo: AFP

Authorities said the fire had been largely extinguished, but smoke still seeped out of windows of the blackened building downtown.