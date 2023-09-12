Rescuers digging through the rubble after Morocco’s deadly earthquake warned that the traditional mud brick, stone and rough wood housing ubiquitous in the High Atlas mountains reduced the chances of finding survivors.

“It’s difficult to pull people out alive because most of the walls and ceilings turned to earthen rubble when they fell, burying whoever was inside without leaving air spaces,” a military rescuer, asking not to be named because of army rules against speaking to media, said at an army centre south of the historic city of Marrakech not far from the quake epicentre.

State TV reported late on Monday that the death toll from Morocco’s most powerful earthquake since at least 1900 had risen to 2,862, with 2,562 people injured. Many are still missing.

The traditional homes, sometimes hundreds of years old, sometimes built more recently, have long been a popular sight for tourists travelling to the mountain from Marrakech.

A woman tries to recover some of her possessions from her home in the village of Tafeghaghte, near Marrakech, Morocco. Photo: AP

They are often built by the families themselves to a traditional pattern, without any architect’s help and with extensions added when they can.