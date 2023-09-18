Following the devastating floods earlier this month in Libya, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said it was concerned about two more dams which were reportedly dealing with massive amounts of pressure.

The dams in question are the Jaza Dam – between the partly destroyed city of Derna and Benghazi – and the Qattara Dam near Benghazi, the OCHA said.

However there have been “contradictory reports” over the dams’ stability, OCHA said. Both dams were in good condition and functioning, according to authorities. Pumps were being installed at the Jaza dam to relieve pressure on the dam, OCHA cited authorities as saying.

Derna was badly hit after the severe storm on September 10, mainly due to the breach of two dams.

The deluge proved deadly for thousands in just seconds, uprooting residential buildings and washing away roads and bridges.