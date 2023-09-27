For years, great white sharks were turning up dead on South Africa’s False Bay and Gansbaai shores missing something crucial – their livers.

Killer whales had been extracting the sharks’ livers with chilling precision, killing them in the process.

Then, the sharks stopped washing ashore. They stopped swimming near those shores – some of their most well-known South African habitats – altogether. They were just gone.

“The decline of white sharks was so dramatic, so fast, so unheard of that lots of theories began to circulate,” Michelle Jewell, an ecologist at Michigan State University Museum, told Hakai Magazine

People worried that overfishing of both the food the sharks eat and the sharks themselves may have killed off large swathes of the population.