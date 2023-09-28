Burkina Faso junta says it foiled coup attempt

Burkina Faso’s military government said on Wednesday it had foiled a coup attempt the previous day, almost a year after the country’s leader came to power in a coup himself.

In a statement read out on state television, it said “a proven coup attempt was foiled on September 26, 2023 by Burkina Faso’s intelligence and security services.

“At present, officers and other alleged participants in this destabilisation attempt have been arrested and others are being actively sought”.

Supporters of Captain Ibrahim Traore protest against France and the West African regional bloc known as Ecowas in the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso in October 2022. Photo: AP

It said the alleged perpetrators “had the sinister intention of attacking the institutions of the Republic and plunging the country into chaos”.