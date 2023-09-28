Burkina Faso junta says it foiled coup attempt
- Officers and other alleged perpetrators have been arrested, the military government said, while others are being ‘actively sought’
- The ‘destabilisation attempt’ comes almost a year after the country’s leader himself seized power in a coup
Burkina Faso’s military government said on Wednesday it had foiled a coup attempt the previous day, almost a year after the country’s leader came to power in a coup himself.
In a statement read out on state television, it said “a proven coup attempt was foiled on September 26, 2023 by Burkina Faso’s intelligence and security services.
“At present, officers and other alleged participants in this destabilisation attempt have been arrested and others are being actively sought”.
It said the alleged perpetrators “had the sinister intention of attacking the institutions of the Republic and plunging the country into chaos”.
Junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traore seized power on September 30, 2022, in the landlocked country’s second coup in eight months.
The two takeovers were each triggered in part by discontent at failures to stem a raging jihadist insurgency.
Late on Tuesday thousands of people took to the streets of the capital Ouagadougou following a call from Traore supporters to “defend” him amid rumours of a coup on social media.
The military government said it would seek to shed “all possible light on this plot”.
It said it “regrets that officers whose oath is to defend their homeland have strayed into an undertaking of this nature, which aims to hinder the Burkinabe people’s march for sovereignty and total liberation from the terrorist hordes trying to enslave them”.