Mauritius repeals colonial-era law against gay sex

The top court in Mauritius has decriminalised gay sex in a landmark ruling hailed as a win for the Indian Ocean island nation’s LGBTQ community.

The remote paradise island popular with holidaymakers has a reputation for tolerance and has held gay events in the past.

But a British colonial-era law dating back to 1898 penalised anyone convicted of sodomy with up to five years in jail.

“Section 250 was not introduced in Mauritius to reflect indigenous Mauritian values but was inherited as part of our colonial history from Britain,” a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday. “We, accordingly, declare that section 250(1) of the Criminal Code is unconstitutional.”

The legal challenge was brought forward by members of the gay community, arguing that the law ran afoul of basic rights, including the right to liberty.