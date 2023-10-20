Niger’s ruling junta said it had thwarted an overnight attempt by deposed president Mohamed Bazoum to escape detention with his family nearly three months after he was detained in the wake of a military coup.

In a communique late on Thursday, Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane said that Bazoum tried to reach a waiting vehicle at around 3am that was to take him to the outskirts of the capital, Niamey, along with his family, two cooks and his security personnel.

From there, they were to be flown to Nigeria aboard “two helicopters belonging to a foreign power,” Abdramane said.

“This plan to destabilise our country was thwarted,” Abdramane said, adding that the main perpetrators had been arrested and an investigation has already been opened by the public prosecutor.