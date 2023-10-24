Nigerian security personnel have arrested more than 70 young people after accusing them of organising a gay wedding in northeastern Gombe state, a security spokesman said on Monday, in the latest raid on the LGBTQ community.

Same-sex marriage is illegal in Nigeria under a 2014 law and Gombe is also one of the majority-Muslim northern states where Islamic sharia law runs parallel to the federal and state justice system.

Personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), an official paramilitary outfit, on Saturday raided a relaxation spot in Gombe, the state capital, and rounded up suspects they accused of having a “gay party” and planned wedding of two male lovers, said Buhari Saad, NSCDC spokesman in Gombe.

“We apprehended 76 suspected homosexuals … while holding a birthday party organised by one of them who was to wed his male bride at the event,” Saad said.