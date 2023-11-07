Police in South Africa said on Monday they have arrested two people in connection with a burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farmhouse that grew into a major scandal that almost cost him his job.

The pair, aged 39 and 30, were held on charges of house breaking and theft and will appear in court on Tuesday, according police spokeswoman Katlego Mogale.

The arrests took place in Rustenburg and Bela Belao, two towns to the west and north of Pretoria on Sunday and Monday respectively, Mogale said, adding a third arrest was “imminent”.

The alleged 2020 theft saw Ramaphosa accused of trying to cover up the crime.

An independent panel last year found he “may have committed” serious violations and misconduct in his handling of the affair.