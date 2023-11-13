Hundreds of Kenyans braved heavy downpours to plant seedlings in Nairobi after the government declared Monday a public holiday to encourage citizens to grow 100 million trees across the country.

President William Ruto has vowed to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 in a bid to boost Kenya’s forest cover following the worst drought to ravage the Horn of Africa region in 40 years.

Despite pouring rain, officials, school students and families gathered in various locations in the capital to plant seedlings.

“I have planted more than 50 trees today. I think this is a powerful and necessary initiative for the planet specially after experiencing a dramatic drought in Kenya for several consecutive seasons,” government official Joan Kirika told AFP.