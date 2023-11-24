The mother of Reeva Steenkamp, who was murdered by Oscar Pistorius a decade ago, said on Friday that the South African Paralympic champion has “not been rehabilitated”.

“Rehabilitation requires someone to engage honestly, with the full truth of his crime and the consequences thereof. Nobody can claim to have remorse if they’re not able to engage fully with the truth,” June Steenkamp said in a statement to a parole board which is reviewing Pistorius’ plea for an early release from prison.

Pistorius, jailed in 2014 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, was due to get another chance for an early release at a parole hearing on Friday.

South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius at the 2012 Paralympics. Photo: AP

Known as the “Blade Runner” for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs, Pistorius went from a public hero as a Paralympic champion to a convicted killer in hearings that caught the world’s attention a decade ago.