Angola announced on Thursday that it is leaving the Opec oil producers cartel, coming after it battled with the group over lower production quotas this year.

At the meeting, Angola’s production level was dropped to 1.11 million barrels per month after an assessment by the three independent sources, the organisation said.

Opec, led by Saudi Arabia , has been trying to bolster oil prices that have fallen in recent months over concerns about too much crude circulating in a weakening global economy, which could weigh on the thirst for oil for travel and industry.

The lower prices have been a good thing for US drivers, who have been able to fill their gas tanks for less money in recent months but have hurt the bottom line of Opec oil producers. The price of US benchmark crude has fallen 8 per cent this year.

Oil prices have had a boost in recent days as Yemen’s Houthi rebels have escalated attacks on ships in the Red Sea and companies have diverted vessels from travelling through the area, where huge amounts of the world’s energy supplies transit between the Middle East Asia and Europe

While losing Angola, Opec announced at its meeting last month that it was bringing Brazil into the fold, a major oil producer that has been producing record amounts of crude this year, according to the International Energy Agency.

An Opec spokesman did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.