Israel’s foreign ministry on Friday said it “rejects with disgust” a case launched by South Africa at the International Court of Justice against what it called Israel’s “genocidal” acts in Gaza.

“Israel rejects with disgust the blood libel spread by South Africa and its application” to the ICJ, Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“South Africa’s claim lacks both a factual and a legal basis, and constitutes despicable and contemptuous exploitation of the court.”

South Africa’s ICJ application related to alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention.