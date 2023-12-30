Israel ‘rejects with disgust’ South Africa’s International Court of Justice Gaza case
- South Africa’s ICJ application relates to alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention
- The claim ‘lacks both a factual and a legal basis, and constitutes despicable … exploitation of the court,’ said an Israeli foreign ministry spokesman
Israel’s foreign ministry on Friday said it “rejects with disgust” a case launched by South Africa at the International Court of Justice against what it called Israel’s “genocidal” acts in Gaza.
“Israel rejects with disgust the blood libel spread by South Africa and its application” to the ICJ, Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
“South Africa’s claim lacks both a factual and a legal basis, and constitutes despicable and contemptuous exploitation of the court.”
South Africa’s ICJ application related to alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention.
In the application, South Africa said that “Israel has engaged in, is engaging in and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza”.
Lashing out at South Africa, Haiat accused the country of “cooperating with a terrorist organisation”, referring to the militant group Hamas.
Israel launched a fierce military campaign against Hamas in Gaza after the militants carried out an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7.
The attack left about 1,140 people dead, mostly civilians, according to an Agence France-Presse tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel’s Gaza offensive since then has killed at least 21,507 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.