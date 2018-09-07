Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who leads opinion polls, was stabbed during a rally Thursday afternoon, according to local media reports.

Bolsonaro’s son, Flavio, confirmed on Twitter that his father was stabbed in the abdomen in the city of Juiz de Fora, in the state of Minas Gerais, but said he is doing fine. He called it an “attack”.

Video footage shown on TV from the event showed Bolsonaro clutching his stomach and grimacing as he sat atop supporters’ shoulders.

#eleições2018 | O candidato Jair Bolsonaro (PSL-RJ) foi vítima de um ataque enquanto fazia campanha pela presidência da República em Juiz de Fora (MG) https://t.co/JBeC8iqArk pic.twitter.com/TSWTw1aPrO — EL PAÍS Brasil (@elpais_brasil) September 6, 2018

The police already have a suspect in custody, according to the press office of the local military police department.

Brazil’s President Michel Temer quickly issued a statement, saying “intolerance is unacceptable”.

Brazil will hold general elections in October. Bolsonaro in recent weeks had taken to campaigning with a bulletproof vest.

The former army captain has made a name for himself with his unapologetic rejection of political correctness and willingness to court controversy.

Statements about women, minorities and LGBT people have repelled some Brazilians, but attracted many others.

The incident comes after a tumultuous period in Brazilian history that saw a president impeached two years ago and the still popular former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva jailed and barred from running in the election.

It is the most unpredictable election since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985 with a highly splintered field of candidates.