Peruvian court annuls ex-president Alberto Fujimori’s pardon, orders arrest
Fujimori was pardoned by presidential decree last December, triggering a wave of protests by human rights organisations and by victims of Fujimori’s crackdown
Related topics
A Peruvian court on Wednesday annulled ex-president Alberto Fujimori’s pardon and ordered the 80-year old’s immediate arrest, officials said.
“The judge issued the arrest and detention orders against former president Fujimori so that he may be re-integrated into the prison establishment,” said the state judiciary in a statement.
Drug tourism thriving in South America despite brutal killings
Fujimori was pardoned by presidential decree last December. He was 12 years into a 25-year jail sentence handed down to him over his ordering of two massacres by death squads between 1991 and 1992.
The pardon, issued by then-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski before he was himself brought down by a corruption scandal, triggered a wave of protests by human rights organisations and by victims of Fujimori’s crackdown.
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Comments: