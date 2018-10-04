A Peruvian court on Wednesday annulled ex-president Alberto Fujimori’s pardon and ordered the 80-year old’s immediate arrest, officials said.

“The judge issued the arrest and detention orders against former president Fujimori so that he may be re-integrated into the prison establishment,” said the state judiciary in a statement.

Drug tourism thriving in South America despite brutal killings

Fujimori was pardoned by presidential decree last December. He was 12 years into a 25-year jail sentence handed down to him over his ordering of two massacres by death squads between 1991 and 1992.

The pardon, issued by then-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski before he was himself brought down by a corruption scandal, triggered a wave of protests by human rights organisations and by victims of Fujimori’s crackdown.