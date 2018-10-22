US President Donald Trump said Sunday that “full efforts” were under way to halt the progress of thousands of Honduran migrants toward the United States.

“Full efforts are being made to stop the onslaught of illegal aliens from crossing our Souther(n) Border,” Trump tweeted.

Full efforts are being made to stop the onslaught of illegal aliens from crossing our Souther Border. People have to apply for asylum in Mexico first, and if they fail to do that, the U.S. will turn them away. The courts are asking the U.S. to do things that are not doable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2018

“People have to apply for asylum in Mexico first, and if they fail to do that, the US will turn them away. The courts are asking the US to do things that are not doable!

“The Caravans are a disgrace to the Democrat Party. Change the immigration laws NOW!”

Trump has warned that he would cut aid to the region, deploy the military and close the US-Mexican border if authorities do not stop them.

Mexico has vowed to detain any migrants who cross without visas, though it has also said it will process their asylum requests, and has asked for the UN refugee agency’s help in doing so.

Trump has made curbing illegal immigration a keystone of his presidency.

Barely a week goes by without him warning about the danger posed by ultra-violent Central American gangs like MS-13, while chants of “build the wall” are a staple of his pre-midterm elections campaign rallies.

Earlier on Sunday, the migrant caravan whose numbers swelled overnight to an estimated 5,000 people at the Mexico-Guatemala border resumed its march toward the US frontier.

The migrants had grown frustrated with Mexico’s attempts to process them and circumvented authorities by crossing the Suchiate river illegally.

Mexican villagers have organised to offer them water, food and clothing. Dozens of Mexicans in pickup trucks have pulled over to let 10 or even 20 migrants hop in back.

One of the drivers is Jesus Valdivia, a resident of Tuxtla Chico, Mexico. He says it’s important to help others: “Today it’s for them, tomorrow for us.”

Passing freight trucks were quickly boarded by dozens of migrants, and groaning tuk-tuks carried as many as a half-dozen.

Brenda Sanchez of San Pedro Sula rode in Valdivia’s truck Sunday with three nephews aged 10 to 19. She expressed gratitude to “God and the Mexicans who have helped us.”

Sanchez also had kind words for federal police, who previously had stopped the caravan at the Guatemalan border.

As she put it: “Even though they closed the doors to us, they are coming behind us taking care of us.”