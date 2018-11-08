NewsWorldAmericas
Runaway truck kills nine, injures 16 in Mexico City

  • Impact triggered a huge pile-up involving a dozen or so cars
A large truck smashed into cars after losing its brakes on a highway outside Mexico City, killing at least nine people and injuring 16, police said.

The accident happened during the evening rush hour, the municipal security department said.

The truck’s impact triggered a huge pile-up involving a dozen or so cars.

Helicopters rushed injured people to hospitals.

For years people in Mexico City have been calling for restrictions on big trucks using local motorways because they are often involved in crashes.

 

