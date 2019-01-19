20 killed, 54 injured by blaze at illegal tap on Mexico fuel pipeline

A huge fire broke out at a pipeline leaking fuel in central Mexico, killing at least 20 people and injuring another 54, after thieves drilled an illegal tap and locals approached to try to gather spilled fuel in buckets.

The fire broke out in a small town in the state of Hidalgo about 100km (62 miles) north of Mexico City.

#BREAKING: Reports of a strong explosion in a pipeline of #Pemex in Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo #Mexicopic.twitter.com/83Sea5VfIx — Compact News (@NewsCompact) 19 January 2019

“I’ve been told that 20 have been burned to death and another 54 burn victims being treated” in hospitals Hidalgo Governor Omar Fayad told local FaroTV.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has declared an offensive against fuel theft, and on Friday he called on all branches of government to lend help to the victims.

Video from the scene earlier in the day showed what appeared to be petrol spouting dozens of feet into the air.

Associated Press, Agence France-Presse