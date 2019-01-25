The head of Venezuela ’s armed forces has thrown his weight behind the embattled president, warning that the country could be thrust into a devastating civil war by what he called a US-backed “criminal plan” to unseat Nicolas Maduro.

But US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, at a special meeting of the Organisation of American State, warned Maduro and his backers not to use force against mass demonstrations and urged further international support for the self-declared acting president, Juan Guaido.

In a live address to the nation on Thursday, the Defence Minister, Vladimir Padrino, accused the Venezuelan opposition, the United States and regional allies such as Brazil of launching an attempted coup against Maduro that risked bringing “chaos and anarchy” to the country.

“We are here to avoid, at all costs … a conflict between Venezuelans. It is not civil war, a war between brothers that will solve the problems of Venezuela. It is dialogue,” said Padrino, declaring unwavering support for “our commander-in-chief, the citizen Nicolas Maduro”.

Padrino described Guaido ’s decision to declare himself Venezuela’s president as a shameful and laughable fact but one that risked unleashing a wave of bloodshed. “I have to alert the people of Venezuela to the severe danger that this represents to our integrity and our national sovereignty.”

Facing “a criminal plan that flagrantly threatens the sovereignty and independence of the nation”, Padrino said the armed forces would remain loyal to Maduro. Dissent would not be tolerated, he added ominously.

A day after the United States and major Latin American nations recognised opposition leader Guaido as the acting president, Pompeo pressed his case at a special meeting of the Organisation of American States.

“The time for debate is done. The regime of former president Nicolas Maduro is illegitimate,” Pompeo said.

“His regime is morally bankrupt, it’s economically incompetent, and it is profoundly corrupt, and it is undemocratic to the core,” he said.

Pompeo demanded that the military, whose leadership has confirmed its loyalty to Maduro, protect Guaido, a day after deadly street clashes.

“I reiterate our warning about any decision by remnant elements of the Maduro regime to use violence to repress the peaceful democratic transition,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo urged all members of the Organisation of American States to recognise Guaido.

The most notable holdout is Mexico, whose new leftist president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has pledged a foreign policy of non-intervention.

“All OAS member states must align themselves with democracy and respect for the rule of law,” Pompeo said.

In addition, Pompeo has asked to brief the UN Security Council on Venezuela on Saturday, South Africa’s United Nations Ambassador Jerry Matjila told reporters on Thursday.



Britain said on Thursday that Maduro was “not the legitimate leader of Venezuela” and that London would support Guaido, but Russian President Vladimir Putin called Maduro on Thursday and expressed his support.

. Analysts have long held that Maduro’s survival depends on the backing of the military, who he has rewarded with senior positions in government and the state oil company PDVSA.

But it is unclear how solid that support is. Guaido and the opposition-held national assembly have sought to peel away the military, offering an amnesty to members of the armed forces who help bring about a return to democracy. This week, authorities arrested 27 national guardsmen who tried to launch an uprising against Maduro.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said on Thursday that Guaido was Europe’s only legitimate interlocutor.

“In the face of general discontent, Maduro has to go now,” Tajani said in a statement.