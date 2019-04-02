Mexican musician Armando Vega Gil was found dead Monday after tweeting that he planned to kill himself in a ‘radical declaration of innocence’. Photo: AP
#MeToo suicide: Mexico rocker Armando Vega Gil kills himself in a ‘radical declaration of innocence’ after woman makes sexual harassment claim anonymously on Twitter
- An anonymous woman posted a complaint on Twitter saying Armando Vega Gil had sexually harassed her when she was 13
- Musician denied the accusation, and said he wished to spare his son from ‘suffering the effects of this false accusation against me’
