Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido. Photo: AFP
Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido stripped of immunity, can face prosecution
- Measure allows President Maduro’s chief rival to be prosecuted and potentially removed from office, but it is unclear what effect it will have
- A defiant Guaido spoke publicly moments after the vote, saying he’s undeterred
Topic | Venezuelan crisis
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido. Photo: AFP
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Photo: EPA
US frustrated at Venezuela president’s staying power as ally Russia props him up
- Diplomats say economic pressure, mainly US sanctions, may not be enough to dislodge Nicolas Maduro if the Venezuelan people don’t rise up
Topic | Venezuelan crisis
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Photo: EPA