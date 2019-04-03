Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido. Photo: AFP
Americas

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido stripped of immunity, can face prosecution

  • Measure allows President Maduro’s chief rival to be prosecuted and potentially removed from office, but it is unclear what effect it will have
  • A defiant Guaido spoke publicly moments after the vote, saying he’s undeterred
Topic |   Venezuelan crisis
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:44am, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:44am, 3 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Photo: EPA
Americas

US frustrated at Venezuela president’s staying power as ally Russia props him up

  • Diplomats say economic pressure, mainly US sanctions, may not be enough to dislodge Nicolas Maduro if the Venezuelan people don’t rise up
Topic |   Venezuelan crisis
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 3:19am, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:23am, 1 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.