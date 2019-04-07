Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido attends a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Venezuelans take to the streets as power struggle between Juan Guaido and President Nicolas Maduro intensifies
- Supporters of both Guaido and Maduro took to the streets on Saturday
- It is the first march Guaido has attended since he was stripped of the protections of congress that stop him from being arrested
Topic | Venezuelan crisis
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido. Photo: AFP
Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido stripped of immunity, can face prosecution
- Measure allows President Maduro’s chief rival to be prosecuted and potentially removed from office, but it is unclear what effect it will have
- A defiant Guaido spoke publicly moments after the vote, saying he’s undeterred
