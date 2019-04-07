Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido attends a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Venezuelans take to the streets as power struggle between Juan Guaido and President Nicolas Maduro intensifies

  • Supporters of both Guaido and Maduro took to the streets on Saturday
  • It is the first march Guaido has attended since he was stripped of the protections of congress that stop him from being arrested
Topic |   Venezuelan crisis
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:37am, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:37am, 7 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido attends a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido. Photo: AFP
Americas

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido stripped of immunity, can face prosecution

  • Measure allows President Maduro’s chief rival to be prosecuted and potentially removed from office, but it is unclear what effect it will have
  • A defiant Guaido spoke publicly moments after the vote, saying he’s undeterred
Topic |   Venezuelan crisis
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:44am, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:35pm, 3 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.