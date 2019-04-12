Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Quito Mariscal Sucre Airport. File photo: Shutterstock
Americas

Ecuador arrests Ola Bini, Swedish software developer said to be tied to Julian Assange, trying to ‘flee country’

  • Official said Bini was arrested at Quito’s airport as he was about to board a flight to Japan and was linked to an attempt to blackmail the president
Topic |   WikiLeaks
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 11:25am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:24am, 12 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Quito Mariscal Sucre Airport. File photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being dragged out of the Ecuador embassy in London by British police on April 11, 2019. Picture: handout
Europe

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested in London under US extradition warrant

  • Justice Department said arrest was in line with extradition treaty and Assange faces five years in prison if convicted of computer hacking conspiracy
  • UK court said Assange faces up to a year in prison for skipping bail
Topic |   WikiLeaks
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 5:49pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being dragged out of the Ecuador embassy in London by British police on April 11, 2019. Picture: handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.