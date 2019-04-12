Quito Mariscal Sucre Airport. File photo: Shutterstock
Ecuador arrests Ola Bini, Swedish software developer said to be tied to Julian Assange, trying to ‘flee country’
- Official said Bini was arrested at Quito’s airport as he was about to board a flight to Japan and was linked to an attempt to blackmail the president
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being dragged out of the Ecuador embassy in London by British police on April 11, 2019. Picture: handout
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested in London under US extradition warrant
- Justice Department said arrest was in line with extradition treaty and Assange faces five years in prison if convicted of computer hacking conspiracy
- UK court said Assange faces up to a year in prison for skipping bail
