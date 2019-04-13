Central American migrants walk on the shoulder of a road in Frontera Hidalgo, Mexico, on Friday, April 12, 2019. Photo: AP
‘Hostile attitude’: 350 Central American migrants force their way into Mexico as new 2,500-strong caravan heads for US
- Some attacked local police in the southern town of Metapa de Dominguez after crossing the border from Guatemala, Mexico’s National Migration Institute said
- Caravan set out from Honduras and picked up Guatemalans and some Nicaraguans, most fleeing poverty and brutal violence at home, along the way
Topic | Mexico
US President Donald Trump at a round table on immigration and border security on April 5. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says he may send immigrant detainees to ‘sanctuary cities’ to punish political foes
- US president appears to be seeking to revive plan already rejected by immigration officials in November and February
- Move targets Democrats for what Trump characterised as an unwillingness to change immigration laws
Topic | Donald Trump
