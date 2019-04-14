Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro welcomes ex-Venezuelan Army intelligence head Hugo Carvajal during a congress of the ruling Venezuelan United Socialist Party in Caracas, Venezuela, in 2014. Carvajal has since spoken up in favour of Maduro’s rival, Juan Guaido. Photo: handout via EPA-EFE
Ex-Venezuelan general and head of military intelligence, Hugo Carvajal, detained in Spain on US warrant
- Carvajal, dubbed “El Pollo” (The Chicken), was taken into custody Friday at his son’s home in Madrid by Spanish police
- The former army general has been charged with conspiracy to import more than five tonnes of cocaine into the United States
Topic | Venezuela
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro welcomes ex-Venezuelan Army intelligence head Hugo Carvajal during a congress of the ruling Venezuelan United Socialist Party in Caracas, Venezuela, in 2014. Carvajal has since spoken up in favour of Maduro’s rival, Juan Guaido. Photo: handout via EPA-EFE
A government supporter raises a poster with images of Venezuela´s late president Hugo Chavez (left) and President Nicolas Maduro during a rally at Bolivar square in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 12, 2019. Photo: AFP
Mike Pompeo accuses China of prolonging Venezuela crisis with ‘hypocritical’ aid to Nicolas Maduro
- US secretary of state met Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera to discuss US-China trade war and other issues
- Without mentioning Huawei, Pompeo warned of systems that could ‘take information from citizens of Chile’ and transfer it to Beijing
Topic | US-China trade war
A government supporter raises a poster with images of Venezuela´s late president Hugo Chavez (left) and President Nicolas Maduro during a rally at Bolivar square in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 12, 2019. Photo: AFP