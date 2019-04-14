Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel reviews the honour guard in Havana, Cuba, on March 25. Photo: Xinuha
Americas

Cuban president calls for strengthened defences and economy in response to threats from Trump administration

  • Miguel Diaz-Canel said the US is engaging in a ‘financial persecution that makes the import of goods and resources of primary necessity particularly difficult’
  • ‘Exports are not growing as planned … levels of foreign investment that the economy demands aren’t materialising,’ Economy Minister Alejandro Gil Fernandez said
Topic |   US-Cuba relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:02am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:03am, 14 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel reviews the honour guard in Havana, Cuba, on March 25. Photo: Xinuha
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.