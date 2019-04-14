Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel reviews the honour guard in Havana, Cuba, on March 25. Photo: Xinuha
Cuban president calls for strengthened defences and economy in response to threats from Trump administration
- Miguel Diaz-Canel said the US is engaging in a ‘financial persecution that makes the import of goods and resources of primary necessity particularly difficult’
- ‘Exports are not growing as planned … levels of foreign investment that the economy demands aren’t materialising,’ Economy Minister Alejandro Gil Fernandez said
Topic | US-Cuba relations
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel reviews the honour guard in Havana, Cuba, on March 25. Photo: Xinuha