WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a police van after his arrest at the Ecuadorian embassy in London on April 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Julian Assange tried to set up a ‘centre for spying’ in London embassy, claims Ecuador President Lenin Moreno

  • President Lenin Moreno defends ending asylum for WikiLeaks founder, accusing him of the ‘reprehensible act’ of trying to destabilise his country
Topic |   WikiLeaks
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 9:10am, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:10am, 15 Apr, 2019

Australasia

Father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange calls on Australia to bring him home

  • John Shipton – who reportedly visited Assange every Christmas at the Ecuador embassy in London – said he was shocked to see his son’s condition
Topic |   WikiLeaks
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:33pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:33pm, 14 Apr, 2019

