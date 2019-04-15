WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a police van after his arrest at the Ecuadorian embassy in London on April 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Julian Assange tried to set up a ‘centre for spying’ in London embassy, claims Ecuador President Lenin Moreno
- President Lenin Moreno defends ending asylum for WikiLeaks founder, accusing him of the ‘reprehensible act’ of trying to destabilise his country
Topic | WikiLeaks
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being handled by Metropolitan Police officers during his arrest outside the Ecuador embassy in London on April 11, 2019. Photo: Adrian Cotterill/Daily Dooh/Reuters
Father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange calls on Australia to bring him home
- John Shipton – who reportedly visited Assange every Christmas at the Ecuador embassy in London – said he was shocked to see his son’s condition
