Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Colombian President Ivan Duque at the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in Cucuta, Colombia on April 14, 2019. Photo: AFP
Americas

Supporting Venezuela ‘comes with a cost’, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns Cuba and Russia at Colombia refugee camp

  • ‘You watch the political and diplomatic noose tighten around Maduro’s neck,’ Pompeo said in Colombia
Topic |   Venezuela
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 10:50am, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:50am, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Colombian President Ivan Duque at the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in Cucuta, Colombia on April 14, 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.