Police arrives outside a hospital where Peru's former President Alan Garcia was taken after he shot himself, in Lima. Photo: Reuters
Peru’s ex-president Alan Garcia in critical condition after shooting himself as police tried to arrest him
- The 69-year-old former president underwent emergency surgery at the Casimiro Ulloa hospital and suffered three cardiac arrests
Topic | Crime
