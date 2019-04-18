The coffin with the remains of late Peruvian former President Alan Garcia arrives to the American Popular Revolutionary Alliance (APRA) party headquarter's in Lima. Photo: AFP
‘A decision of dignity and honour’: Peruvians mourn ex-leader Garcia after he shot himself to avoid arrest for corruption scandal
- The former chief of state twice served as president and at his peak was hailed the ‘president of hope’
- Prosecutors said they believed the former president received more than US$100,000 from Odebrecht, disguised as a payment to speak at a conference in Brazil.
Police arrives outside a hospital in Lima where former Peruvian president Alan Garcia was taken after he attempted suicide. Photo: Reuters
Peru’s ex-president Alan Garcia dies after shooting himself to avoid arrest
- Garcia, 69, was being investigated in connection with a bribery scandal involving the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht
