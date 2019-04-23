A group of gunmen opened fire on a birthday party in Veracruz state, killing seven men, five women and a child. Photo: AFP
Mexico’s president of ‘hugs, not bullets’ faces outcry over country’s record homicide rate
- The first quarter of the year was the most violent in recent Mexican history
- The latest high-profile case of violence came over the Easter holiday weekend when gunmen killed 13 people, including a one-year-old child
Relatives and friends mourn outside the bar where 13 people were killed in a shooting, in Minatitlan, Mexico on April 19, 2019. Photo: AFP
Gunmen looking for ‘El Becky’ kill 13 at family party in Mexico bar
- Attack in Veracruz state is one of the worst slayings to hit the country since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office
