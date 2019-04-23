Channels

A group of gunmen opened fire on a birthday party in Veracruz state, killing seven men, five women and a child. Photo: AFP
Americas

Mexico’s president of ‘hugs, not bullets’ faces outcry over country’s record homicide rate

  • The first quarter of the year was the most violent in recent Mexican history
  • The latest high-profile case of violence came over the Easter holiday weekend when gunmen killed 13 people, including a one-year-old child
Topic |   Mexico
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 11:58am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:58am, 23 Apr, 2019

A group of gunmen opened fire on a birthday party in Veracruz state, killing seven men, five women and a child. Photo: AFP
Relatives and friends mourn outside the bar where 13 people were killed in a shooting, in Minatitlan, Mexico on April 19, 2019. Photo: AFP
Americas

Gunmen looking for ‘El Becky’ kill 13 at family party in Mexico bar

  • Attack in Veracruz state is one of the worst slayings to hit the country since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office
Topic |   Mexico
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:50pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:29pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Relatives and friends mourn outside the bar where 13 people were killed in a shooting, in Minatitlan, Mexico on April 19, 2019. Photo: AFP
