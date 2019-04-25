A parrot has been taken into custody in northern Brazil following a police raid targeting crack dealers. According to reports in the Brazilian press, the bird had been taught to alert criminals to police operations in Vila Irmã Dulce, a low-income community in the sun-scorched capital of Piauí state, by shouting: “Mum, the police!”
Police in Brazil seize ‘super obedient’ lookout parrot trained by drug dealers to alert them
- Bird was taught to alert criminals to officers’ presence, according to reports: ‘As soon as the police got close he started shouting’
Topic | Drugs
