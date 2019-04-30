Channels

Freddy Krueger is an Amazonian aestiva parrot, like the one pictured. Photo: Shutterstock
Americas

Abducted, shot and bitten by a snake: how Freddy Krueger the parrot found his way home to a zoo in Brazil

  • Drops of blood found near his former abode suggest notoriously aggressive bird bit his way out after being stolen
  • Turquoise-fronted Amazon parrot’s Elm Street-inspired moniker stems from its bullet-disfigured face
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 1:33am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:33am, 30 Apr, 2019

Freddy Krueger is an Amazonian aestiva parrot, like the one pictured. Photo: Shutterstock
A parrot has been taken into custody in northern Brazil following a police raid targeting crack dealers. According to reports in the Brazilian press, the bird had been taught to alert criminals to police operations in Vila Irmã Dulce, a low-income community in the sun-scorched capital of Piauí state, by shouting: “Mum, the police!”
Americas

Police in Brazil seize ‘super obedient’ lookout parrot trained by drug dealers to alert them

  • Bird was taught to alert criminals to officers’ presence, according to reports: ‘As soon as the police got close he started shouting’
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 12:14pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:41pm, 25 Apr, 2019

A parrot has been taken into custody in northern Brazil following a police raid targeting crack dealers. According to reports in the Brazilian press, the bird had been taught to alert criminals to police operations in Vila Irmã Dulce, a low-income community in the sun-scorched capital of Piauí state, by shouting: “Mum, the police!”
