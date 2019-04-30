A member of the military throws a tear-gas canister near La Carlota air force base in Caracas. Photo: Reuters
Venezuela’s Juan Guaido takes to streets in claimed military uprising
- The opposition leader was filmed flanked by activists and a small contingent of heavily armed soldiers
- He called for the military to rise up and oust President Nicolas Maduro, who he accused of ‘usurpation’
