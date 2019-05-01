A masked Venezuelan demonstrator gestures during a protest in support of Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido. Photo: Reuters
Embattled President Maduro was ready to flee Venezuela for exile in Cuba amid attempted coup, US says
- The opposition protests fizzled out on Tuesday, while Maduro said senior military officials had pledged “total loyalty”. But more protests are expected Wednesday
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the president had been prepared to go into exile in Cuba until ally Russia dissuaded him
Topic | Venezuela
