Flames and smoke rise from an armored vehicle during clashes between protesters and members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces after an attempted military uprising on Francisco Fajardo Highway in Altamira, Caracas. Photo: Bloomberg
Venezuela opposition seeks to maintain momentum against President Nicolas Maduro’s government after failed military revolt
- Opposition leader Juan Guaido has called on supporters to continue to show civil disobedience after two days of violent protests
Topic | Venezuela
A masked Venezuelan demonstrator gestures during a protest in support of Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido. Photo: Reuters
Venezuelans await more unrest as opposition leader Guaido pledges to ‘keep up pressure’ until President Maduro is out
- Juan Guaidó has vowed to launch more protests against the ruling government on Wednesday, after Tuesday’s efforts were quelled by security forces
- The president declared victory over the protesters, despite the US claiming he was prepared to go into exile in Cuba
