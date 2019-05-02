Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Flames and smoke rise from an armored vehicle during clashes between protesters and members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces after an attempted military uprising on Francisco Fajardo Highway in Altamira, Caracas. Photo: Bloomberg
Americas

Venezuela opposition seeks to maintain momentum against President Nicolas Maduro’s government after failed military revolt

  • Opposition leader Juan Guaido has called on supporters to continue to show civil disobedience after two days of violent protests
Topic |   Venezuela
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 7:56pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 7:56pm, 2 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Flames and smoke rise from an armored vehicle during clashes between protesters and members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces after an attempted military uprising on Francisco Fajardo Highway in Altamira, Caracas. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
A masked Venezuelan demonstrator gestures during a protest in support of Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Venezuelans await more unrest as opposition leader Guaido pledges to ‘keep up pressure’ until President Maduro is out

  • Juan Guaidó has vowed to launch more protests against the ruling government on Wednesday, after Tuesday’s efforts were quelled by security forces
  • The president declared victory over the protesters, despite the US claiming he was prepared to go into exile in Cuba
Topic |   Venezuela
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 10:13am, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 9:39pm, 1 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A masked Venezuelan demonstrator gestures during a protest in support of Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.