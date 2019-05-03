The Freewinds cruise ship is docked at the port of Castries, the capital of St Lucia on Thursday. Photo: AP
Scientology cruise ship Freewinds quarantined at Caribbean port of St Lucia after measles case
- 134-metre vessel is normally based in Curacao and is used for religious retreats
- Ship has asked for 100 doses of measles vaccine, which St Lucia authorities are providing for free
Topic | Measles outbreak
Between one and three people in every 1,000 who catch measles will die. File photo: AFP
