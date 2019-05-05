Channels

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro fist bumps with a soldier during his visit to a military training center in El Pao, Venezuela. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Americas

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro tells his armed forces to be ‘ready to defend the homeland’ in case of US attack

  • Call to arms comes after opposition leader Juan Guaido rallied his supporters in a new day of protests to press the armed forces to support his bid to dislodge Maduro
Topic |   Venezuela
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:09am, 5 May, 2019

Updated: 1:09am, 5 May, 2019

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro fist bumps with a soldier during his visit to a military training center in El Pao, Venezuela. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Washington recognises Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president but he has been unable to unseat leader Nicolas Maduro. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Why the United States is taking aim at China as crisis engulfs Venezuela

  • Washington accuses Beijing of propping up a dictator in its traditional backyard, concerns that raise risks for Chinese investors, observers say
  • Research shows China has stepped up its investments and support for Venezuela even as other countries have tried to pull out
Topic |   Venezuela
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 9:30pm, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 10:43pm, 4 May, 2019

Washington recognises Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president but he has been unable to unseat leader Nicolas Maduro. Photo: AFP
