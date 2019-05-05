Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro fist bumps with a soldier during his visit to a military training center in El Pao, Venezuela. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro tells his armed forces to be ‘ready to defend the homeland’ in case of US attack
- Call to arms comes after opposition leader Juan Guaido rallied his supporters in a new day of protests to press the armed forces to support his bid to dislodge Maduro
Topic | Venezuela
Washington recognises Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president but he has been unable to unseat leader Nicolas Maduro. Photo: AFP
Why the United States is taking aim at China as crisis engulfs Venezuela
- Washington accuses Beijing of propping up a dictator in its traditional backyard, concerns that raise risks for Chinese investors, observers say
- Research shows China has stepped up its investments and support for Venezuela even as other countries have tried to pull out
