Brasil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a ceremony to commemorate Diplomat Day, at the Itamarty Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. Photo: AP Photo
Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro cancels New York trip as companies pull out of event
- Bolsonaro has come under fierce criticism from his opponents for his repeated racist and homophobic comments
Topic | Diplomacy
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil on April 9, 2019. Photo: Reuters
New York museum scraps event honouring Brazil President Bolsonaro after complaints
- Museum staff and conservationists blasted the decision to pay tribute to man who critics fear is leading the country into a new era of Amazon destruction
Topic | Conservation
