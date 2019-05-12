Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, take part in a rally. Photo: Reuters
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido again rallies his supporters in face of clampdown by embattled President Nicolas Maduro
- Further demonstrations expected across the country despite the opposition leader facing a number of setbacks in recent weeks
Topic | Venezuela
Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, take part in a rally. Photo: Reuters
A masked Venezuelan demonstrator gestures during a protest in support of Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido. Photo: Reuters
Venezuelans await more unrest as opposition leader Guaido pledges to ‘keep up pressure’ until President Maduro is out
- Juan Guaidó has vowed to launch more protests against the ruling government on Wednesday, after Tuesday’s efforts were quelled by security forces
- The president declared victory over the protesters, despite the US claiming he was prepared to go into exile in Cuba
Topic | Venezuela
A masked Venezuelan demonstrator gestures during a protest in support of Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido. Photo: Reuters