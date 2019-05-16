Members of Venezuela's Bolivarian National Guard block access to the Federal Legislative Palace. Photo: AFP
Venezuela peace talks taking place at secret location in Oslo, Norwegian media reports
- The NRK radio and television network said the negotiations have been going on for ‘several days’ and are expected to conclude on Thursday
An American Airlines plane at Reagan National Airport in Virginia in February 2017. On Wednesday, the US suspended all passenger and cargo air services to Venezuela. Photo: AFP
US orders suspension of all passenger and cargo flights between US and Venezuela, citing unrest and violence around airports
- US Department of Homeland Security says conditions ‘threaten the safety and security of passengers, aircraft, and crew’
- Many international airlines have already stopped flying to the South American nation because of security concerns and disputes over money owed by the government
