Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Members of Venezuela's Bolivarian National Guard block access to the Federal Legislative Palace. Photo: AFP
Americas

Venezuela peace talks taking place at secret location in Oslo, Norwegian media reports

  • The NRK radio and television network said the negotiations have been going on for ‘several days’ and are expected to conclude on Thursday
Topic |   Venezuelan crisis
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:05pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 5:05pm, 16 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Members of Venezuela's Bolivarian National Guard block access to the Federal Legislative Palace. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
An American Airlines plane at Reagan National Airport in Virginia in February 2017. On Wednesday, the US suspended all passenger and cargo air services to Venezuela. Photo: AFP
Americas

US orders suspension of all passenger and cargo flights between US and Venezuela, citing unrest and violence around airports

  • US Department of Homeland Security says conditions ‘threaten the safety and security of passengers, aircraft, and crew’
  • Many international airlines have already stopped flying to the South American nation because of security concerns and disputes over money owed by the government
Topic |   Venezuela
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:55am, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 5:21am, 16 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

An American Airlines plane at Reagan National Airport in Virginia in February 2017. On Wednesday, the US suspended all passenger and cargo air services to Venezuela. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.