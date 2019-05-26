Channels

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro flashes a hand-heart symbol to supporters outside Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas on Monday. Photo: AP
Americas

Venezuelan government and opposition will return to Norway for talks to settle leadership crisis, Oslo says

  • Talks will continue at an undisclosed location in Oslo next week, officials have said
  • Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he hoped the discussions would help to ‘build a peaceful agenda’
Topic |   Venezuelan crisis
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:00am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 5:00am, 26 May, 2019

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro flashes a hand-heart symbol to supporters outside Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas on Monday. Photo: AP
Carlos Vecchio, ambassador to the US for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, greets supporters after police removed protesters from the Venezuela embassy. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

US takes back Venezuelan embassy from pro-Maduro protestors, hands it over to presidential rival Guaido

  • Since mid-April, members of three pro-Maduro activist groups have been occupying the embassy where they say they are ‘invited guests’ of the Venezuelan government.
  • They oppose the US and other nations’ recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido as the president of Venezuela
Topic |   Venezuelan crisis
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 9:50am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 10:13pm, 17 May, 2019

Carlos Vecchio, ambassador to the US for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, greets supporters after police removed protesters from the Venezuela embassy. Photo: EPA
