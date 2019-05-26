A house damaged by the earthquake in Yurimaguas, Peru. Photo: AFP
One dead, six injured, homes and schools damaged as magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Amazon jungle in Peru
- President Martín Vizcarra called for calm before travelling to the zone with members of his cabinet to survey the damage
- The earthquake killed one, injured six, and damaged 27 homes across seven provinces
China proposed a railway to link Brazil’s Atlantic coast with Peru’s Pacific coast several years ago. Photo: Shutterstock
China-led rail project in South America may be back on, Peruvian president says
- Beijing presented a plan to link Brazil’s Atlantic coast with Peru’s Pacific coast several years ago but the idea was shelved over cost concerns
- But Martin Vizcarra says China might be the perfect fit for a three-way partnership
