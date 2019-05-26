Channels

A house damaged by the earthquake in Yurimaguas, Peru. Photo: AFP
Americas

One dead, six injured, homes and schools damaged as magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Amazon jungle in Peru

  • President Martín Vizcarra called for calm before travelling to the zone with members of his cabinet to survey the damage
  • The earthquake killed one, injured six, and damaged 27 homes across seven provinces
Topic |   Peru
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 10:45pm, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 10:45pm, 26 May, 2019

China proposed a railway to link Brazil’s Atlantic coast with Peru’s Pacific coast several years ago. Photo: Shutterstock
Diplomacy

China-led rail project in South America may be back on, Peruvian president says

  • Beijing presented a plan to link Brazil’s Atlantic coast with Peru’s Pacific coast several years ago but the idea was shelved over cost concerns
  • But Martin Vizcarra says China might be the perfect fit for a three-way partnership
Topic |   Peru
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:09pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 11:29pm, 18 May, 2019

