Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate in Sao Paulo. Photo: AFP
‘Trump of the tropics’ Jair Bolsonaro faces reality check on his power and popularity in Brazil
- Supporters of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro struggled to stage mass demonstrations in cities across the country
- In recent weeks, Bolsonaro has faced massive street protests against his policies, a sharp decline in approval ratings and rising opposition in Congress
Brasil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a ceremony to commemorate Diplomat Day, at the Itamarty Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. Photo: AP Photo
Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro cancels New York trip as companies pull out of event
- Bolsonaro has come under fierce criticism from his opponents for his repeated racist and homophobic comments
