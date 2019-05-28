Brazilian riot police prepare to storm the Puraquequara Prison facility in the city of Manaus, Amazonas state. Photo: AFP
40 inmates strangled to death in orgy of violence at four Brazil prisons
- The Amazonas state prison agency said all prisoners found dead in Manaus showed signs of asphyxia
- Prison clashes often spread rapidly in Brazil, where drug gangs have de facto control over nearly all jails
