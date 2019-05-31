Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez listens to then US Marine General John Kelly in 2014 as the US DEA was investigating the leader for ‘drug trafficking’. Photo: AP
Americas

President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez and security chief were investigated by US for drug-trafficking

  • The leader and eight others were targets of a 2012 DEA probe into ‘large-scale drug-trafficking and money laundering activities’ relating to cocaine
  • Hernandez is a key US ally and Trump recognised his victory in a 2017 vote despite election monitors saying the poll was flawed
Topic |   Honduras
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 10:01am, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 10:01am, 31 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez listens to then US Marine General John Kelly in 2014 as the US DEA was investigating the leader for ‘drug trafficking’. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.