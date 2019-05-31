Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez listens to then US Marine General John Kelly in 2014 as the US DEA was investigating the leader for ‘drug trafficking’. Photo: AP
President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez and security chief were investigated by US for drug-trafficking
- The leader and eight others were targets of a 2012 DEA probe into ‘large-scale drug-trafficking and money laundering activities’ relating to cocaine
- Hernandez is a key US ally and Trump recognised his victory in a 2017 vote despite election monitors saying the poll was flawed
Topic | Honduras
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez listens to then US Marine General John Kelly in 2014 as the US DEA was investigating the leader for ‘drug trafficking’. Photo: AP