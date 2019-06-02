El Salvador’s newly sworn-in President Nayib Bukele and his wife Gabriela wave. Photo: AP Photo
‘Our country is like a sick child, we all have to take care of it’: Nayib Bukele sworn in as president of El Salvador
- Conservative 37-year-old faces pressure to tackle rampant gang violence and poverty
Topic | Diplomacy
El Salvador’s new president Nayib Bukele has questioned whether his country should maintain diplomatic relations with Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Bright prospects’: China congratulates new El Salvador leader and Beijing critic Nayib Bukele
- Chinese ambassador says there are broad possibilities for development with the Latin American country after its 2018 switch of diplomatic recognition from Taipei
